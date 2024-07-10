Germany's Real Estate Crisis: Vonovia's Dire Warning

Germany's real estate industry faces prolonged challenges as more companies go bankrupt, as warned by Rolf Buch, CEO of Vonovia, the nation's largest landlord. Buch's bleak assessment highlights that the sector is undergoing its worst crisis in a generation, with numerous bankruptcies expected in the coming months to years. He describes the situation as 'bitter,' reflecting on the sector's end to a large-scale boom fueled by low interest rates and a strong economy, which once contributed 730 billion euros annually to Germany's economy.

The downturn was precipitated by rampant inflation prompting the European Central Bank to raise borrowing costs, leading to dried-up real estate financing, halted projects, and some major developers collapsing. As a result, Vonovia has been forced to reduce property values by almost 11 billion euros in 2023, incurring a 6.7-billion-euro loss, the worst in its history. While the ECB's recent rate cut has sparked hope, experts warn that elevated rates will keep financing costly, slowing the expected rebound in building sales.

The crisis has had a ripple effect globally, with notable collapses like Signa's empire and struggles in the U.S. and China also drawing attention. Europe's woes persist, marked by the insolvency of Frankfurt's central bank skyscraper and restructuring talks at Demire. Increased immigrant inflow and halted housing projects have steeply raised rents, intensifying competition for affordable flats. Vonovia, targeting low- and mid-income earners, highlights ongoing affordability issues, reinforcing Buch's warning about a worsening market for apartments.

