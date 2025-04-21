AIFs Transform Real Estate Financing Landscape in India
The Indian real estate sector has received significant investments from Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), totaling Rs 74,000 crore. With AIFs emerging as high-risk, high-reward funding sources, they offer crucial lifelines to developers and transform the financing landscape amidst traditional funding challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian real estate sector continues to attract substantial Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), accumulating Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, as reported by Anarock.
AIFs, which invest in high-risk, high-reward non-traditional assets like private equity and real estate, have significantly changed the real estate finance landscape in India by providing crucial support to struggling projects.
Despite the challenges, flagship AIFs such as the SWAMIH Fund have facilitated the completion of numerous housing units, bringing stability to the market and creating new opportunities for developers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIFs
- Real Estate
- Investment
- India
- Funding
- Finance
- Anarock
- Development
- Housing
- SWAMIH Fund
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry's Strategic Move: 'One State-One RRB' Plan
Israel Unveils Iran-Hamas Connection: Major Funding Exposed
Amaravati: A Greenfield Dream Fueled by Global Funding
Indian Real Estate Faces 3% Decline in Private Equity: Anarock Report
Jharkhand's Battle Over Tribal and Dalit Funding: A Call for Fair Allocation