Left Menu

AIFs Transform Real Estate Financing Landscape in India

The Indian real estate sector has received significant investments from Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), totaling Rs 74,000 crore. With AIFs emerging as high-risk, high-reward funding sources, they offer crucial lifelines to developers and transform the financing landscape amidst traditional funding challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:39 IST
AIFs Transform Real Estate Financing Landscape in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian real estate sector continues to attract substantial Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), accumulating Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, as reported by Anarock.

AIFs, which invest in high-risk, high-reward non-traditional assets like private equity and real estate, have significantly changed the real estate finance landscape in India by providing crucial support to struggling projects.

Despite the challenges, flagship AIFs such as the SWAMIH Fund have facilitated the completion of numerous housing units, bringing stability to the market and creating new opportunities for developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025