AIFs Transform Real Estate Financing Landscape in India

The Indian real estate sector continues to attract substantial Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), accumulating Rs 74,000 crore by December 2024, as reported by Anarock.

AIFs, which invest in high-risk, high-reward non-traditional assets like private equity and real estate, have significantly changed the real estate finance landscape in India by providing crucial support to struggling projects.

Despite the challenges, flagship AIFs such as the SWAMIH Fund have facilitated the completion of numerous housing units, bringing stability to the market and creating new opportunities for developers.

