Mountaineers' Valor: HAWS' Heroic Mission to Recover Fallen Comrades

In a demonstration of extraordinary courage, the mountaineers from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army embarked on a crucial mission to recover the mortal remains of their fallen comrades. In July 2023, a 38-member HAWS expedition set out to conquer Mount Kun in Ladakh's Union Territory, starting their mission on October 1, 2023. They aimed to reach the summit by October 13, 2023, but were met with severe challenges in the treacherous and unpredictable terrain. An avalanche struck on October 8, 2023, at over 18,300 feet, catching four members in its deadly path.

Despite the team's valiant rescue efforts, only the mortal remains of Lance Naik Stanzin Targais were recovered initially. Determined not to leave their brothers behind, HAWS launched Operation RTG on June 18, 2024, in honor of the missing soldiers Rohit, Thakur, and Gautam. The rescue expedition, led by 88 expert mountaineers, set out to recover the remains of their comrades under daunting conditions.

A road head camp was established 40 kilometers short of Khumbathang, equipped with specialized gear and backed by two standby helicopters for emergencies. Overseeing the rescue from the base camp, Maj Gen Bruce Fernandez, Commandant of HAWS, and Brigadier SS Shekhawat led the search. Despite formidable challenges at 18,300 feet, the team's unyielding resolve saw them recover all the fallen soldiers' mortal remains by July 8, 2024, bringing closure to their loved ones with full military honors.

