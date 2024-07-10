Left Menu

Mountaineers' Valor: HAWS' Heroic Mission to Recover Fallen Comrades

In a courageous mission, the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) recovered the remains of fallen soldiers from a treacherous crevasse on Mount Kun. Despite severe challenges, the operation, launched in honor of the missing soldiers, exemplified the Indian Army's commitment to leaving no man behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:00 IST
Mountaineers' Valor: HAWS' Heroic Mission to Recover Fallen Comrades
High altitude warfare school personnel recover mortal remain of fallen comrades (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration of extraordinary courage, the mountaineers from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) of the Indian Army embarked on a crucial mission to recover the mortal remains of their fallen comrades. In July 2023, a 38-member HAWS expedition set out to conquer Mount Kun in Ladakh's Union Territory, starting their mission on October 1, 2023. They aimed to reach the summit by October 13, 2023, but were met with severe challenges in the treacherous and unpredictable terrain. An avalanche struck on October 8, 2023, at over 18,300 feet, catching four members in its deadly path.

Despite the team's valiant rescue efforts, only the mortal remains of Lance Naik Stanzin Targais were recovered initially. Determined not to leave their brothers behind, HAWS launched Operation RTG on June 18, 2024, in honor of the missing soldiers Rohit, Thakur, and Gautam. The rescue expedition, led by 88 expert mountaineers, set out to recover the remains of their comrades under daunting conditions.

A road head camp was established 40 kilometers short of Khumbathang, equipped with specialized gear and backed by two standby helicopters for emergencies. Overseeing the rescue from the base camp, Maj Gen Bruce Fernandez, Commandant of HAWS, and Brigadier SS Shekhawat led the search. Despite formidable challenges at 18,300 feet, the team's unyielding resolve saw them recover all the fallen soldiers' mortal remains by July 8, 2024, bringing closure to their loved ones with full military honors.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024