S&P 500 and Nasdaq Notch Record Highs for Fifth Straight Session
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their impressive rally, hitting record highs for the fifth consecutive session. The S&P 500 rose by 14.28 points while the Nasdaq gained 82.80 points. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 19.52 points at the opening.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
