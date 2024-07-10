Left Menu

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Notch Record Highs for Fifth Straight Session

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq continued their impressive rally, hitting record highs for the fifth consecutive session. The S&P 500 rose by 14.28 points while the Nasdaq gained 82.80 points. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly by 19.52 points at the opening.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record highs at the open on Wednesday, marking the fifth straight session of gains driven by the strength of major companies' shares.

Specifically, the S&P 500 climbed by 14.28 points, or 0.26%, to reach 5,591.26, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 82.80 points, or 0.45%, to 18,512.09.

Contrarily, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight decline, falling by 19.52 points, or 0.05%, to 39,272.45 at the opening bell.

