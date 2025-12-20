Modi's West Bengal Rally: BJP's Poll Push Amidst Political Tumult

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, likening the state's governance to Bihar's previous lawlessness and calling it a 'maha jungle raj'.

During a virtual address at a rally in Nadia district, Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of hindering development through corruption and nepotism, and he emphasized the positive impact of the BJP's recent electoral success in Bihar on the party's prospects in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister urged the people to elect a 'double engine government', with BJP in power both at the center and the state, promising rapid development and end of what he termed as TMC's 'misrule'.

