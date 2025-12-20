Modi's West Bengal Rally: BJP's Poll Push Amidst Political Tumult
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, accusing it of corruption and misrule. As state assembly polls approach, Modi urged voters to support BJP for development. Addressing supporters virtually, he criticized TMC's alleged nepotism and improper governance, advocating for a 'double engine government'.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce critique of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, likening the state's governance to Bihar's previous lawlessness and calling it a 'maha jungle raj'.
During a virtual address at a rally in Nadia district, Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of hindering development through corruption and nepotism, and he emphasized the positive impact of the BJP's recent electoral success in Bihar on the party's prospects in West Bengal.
The Prime Minister urged the people to elect a 'double engine government', with BJP in power both at the center and the state, promising rapid development and end of what he termed as TMC's 'misrule'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We will end TMC’s 'Maha jungle raj' in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism, appeasement politics are ruling the roost: Modi in Nadia.
Trinamool Congress Accuses Government Over 'Mockery' of Parliament
Justice Delivered: Life Sentences for Trinamool Congress Councillor's Murderers
Trinamool Congress Presses for Pending Dues in Jal Jeevan Mission