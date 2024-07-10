Left Menu

Union Agriculture Minister Drives Agricultural Reforms

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh agriculture ministers to discuss the rapid progress of the agriculture sector. The discussions covered crop diversification, IT in farming, farmer's registry, E-NAM, and crop procurement commitments. This followed similar meetings with Assam and Chhattisgarh counterparts.

  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday with agriculture ministers from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, focusing on advancing the agricultural sector in these states.

Chouhan, emphasizing the need for rapid progress in agriculture across India, initiated state-wise discussions aimed at addressing various farm-related issues. His efforts included a meeting last month with agriculture ministers from Assam and Chhattisgarh.

In his latest meeting, Chouhan discussed crop diversification, the integration of information technology in farming, digital crop surveys, farmer's registry, E-NAM, and strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations. He also highlighted the government's commitment to full procurement of certain crops and the promotion of natural farming.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan assured that the central government remains dedicated to supporting the agricultural sector and farmers' interests by providing necessary assistance to the states.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

