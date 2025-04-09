Rajasthan's Bold Move: Empowering Farmers with Fair Prices and Support

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the state government's plans to provide farmers with respect and security, alongside fair pricing for their produce.

Efforts are underway to ensure direct purchase payments at minimum support price (MSP) reach farmers timely. For mustard, the MSP is set at Rs 5,950 per quintal for 2025-26, with 13.22 lakh metric tonnes targeted for purchase. For gram, 5.46 lakh metric tonnes will be procured at Rs 5,650 per quintal.

Sharma highlighted past and present differences in MSP, noting the increase from Rs 5,050 to Rs 5,950 for mustard, and changes in purchase limits and groundnut MSP. Groundnut procurement reached 4.86 lakh metric tonnes in just over a year. A bonus increase for wheat MSP and raised Kisan Samman Nidhi are also on the agenda, alongside plans for irrigation and electricity improvements.

