Power Politics: Electricity Price Hike Sparks Row in Delhi

The electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi have risen by 6-8% due to the revision of the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) by discoms, although those receiving subsidies will not be affected, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The BJP criticized the AAP government over the hike, accusing it of colluding with discoms, while Delhi's power minister and AAP leader Atishi countered that the opposition was spreading 'rumors' about the PPAC increase.

Atishi defended the PPAC revision, explaining that the Electricity Act 2003 allows discoms to raise charges by up to 10% in cases of high power purchase costs. She added that the current PPAC will remain unchanged as per the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission order.

