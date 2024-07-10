Left Menu

Power Politics: Electricity Price Hike Sparks Row in Delhi

The electricity bills in Delhi have surged by 6-8% due to a revised Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) by discoms. The hike has led to a political spat between BJP and AAP, with both parties blaming each other for the increase. Subsidized consumers remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:53 IST
Power Politics: Electricity Price Hike Sparks Row in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The electricity bills of domestic consumers in Delhi have risen by 6-8% due to the revision of the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) by discoms, although those receiving subsidies will not be affected, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The BJP criticized the AAP government over the hike, accusing it of colluding with discoms, while Delhi's power minister and AAP leader Atishi countered that the opposition was spreading 'rumors' about the PPAC increase.

Atishi defended the PPAC revision, explaining that the Electricity Act 2003 allows discoms to raise charges by up to 10% in cases of high power purchase costs. She added that the current PPAC will remain unchanged as per the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission order.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024