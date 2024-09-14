Left Menu

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Padyatra Sparks Support for Himalayan Conservation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's padyatra from Leh to Delhi aims to prompt the government to fulfill its five-year-old promise. The march, now in Himachal Pradesh, has garnered immense support from local communities. Wangchuk highlights the crucial need for Himalayan conservation to prevent water shortages in North India.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Noble cause advocate Sonam Wangchuk continues his padyatra from Leh to Delhi, emphasizing the need for the government to uphold its five-year-old commitment. Reaching Himachal Pradesh, Wangchuk stated they have received overwhelming support from local villages and valleys.

Wangchuk said, "As soon as we entered Himachal Pradesh, we received immense support in all the villages and valleys. We aim to take the message of conservation of the Himalayas to everyone. People are coming together with us, and we have received immense support from the government as well, be it medical support and security. Initially, we were 100, but now, with more people joining, our group has grown to 150-200."

Highlighting the second aim of their mission, Wangchuk emphasized the role of the glaciers in the Himalayas, which provide water to all of North India and underscored the potential water crisis if these glaciers are lost. Having concluded a nine-day fast in Leh, Wangchuk demands statehood and stronger ecological protections for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

