Police Foil Attack Plot on Protesting Doctors Amid Rising Tensions at RG Kar Medical College

Bidhannagar police thwarts a conspiracy to attack doctors protesting the rape and murder of a trainee at RG Kar Medical College. Two suspects arrested, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee promises resolution as she meets the protestors.

Updated: 14-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:15 IST
Bidhannagar DCP Aneesh Sarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Aneesh Sarkar revealed on Saturday that intelligence had surfaced about a conspiracy to attack doctors protesting outside Swasthya Bhawan over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Our sources informed us that professional criminals were planning an attack on the protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan. We also discovered an audio clip of a conversation exposing this conspiracy," Sarkar told reporters.

Sarkar added, "The authenticity of the audio clip was verified, leading to a case registration. Two individuals have been arrested so far, with one, Sanjeev Das, admitting that the voice in the recording is his." The two accused will be presented in court with a request for 14-day custody. Sarkar mentioned that findings from the technical analysis of the audio clip would be submitted to the court. Additionally, security measures at the protest site have been strengthened, including increased CCTV coverage.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan on Saturday to meet the protesting doctors, assuring them that their demands would be addressed. "I understand your situation and am committed to finding a solution," she said, urging doctors to resume work amidst ongoing infrastructural and security improvements at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

