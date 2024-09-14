Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Inspects Indore's ISBT, Metro Station

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conducted an inspection at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) and a Metro Station in Indore. He reviewed construction work and emphasized upcoming modern amenities and transport facilities, projecting an operational target by December and benefiting the Simhastha 2028 event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:42 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav inspecting the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Indore on Saturday, paying close attention to the construction works and issuing essential directives to officials.

According to CM Yadav, the new bus terminal aims to offer an airport-like experience with various modern amenities. Yadav expressed satisfaction over the progress of state-wide developmental projects, highlighting the conveniences being provided for the citizens. The state-of-the-art facility will include restaurants, shops, and full air-conditioning, with an expected operational date set for December. Buses to multiple destinations including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bhopal will be available from this terminal.

The CM underscored that the terminal will be a significant asset for the upcoming Simhastha 2028, a major Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in Ujjain. In addition to ISBT, Yadav also inspected the Metro Station construction works in Indore, issuing further directives to officials.

In a social media post on platform X, CM Yadav reiterated the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to enhancing modern infrastructure. He emphasized that a smooth traffic system is crucial for development and that the government is dedicated to equipping all state cities with advanced facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

