Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ushers in Development Era for Slum Dwellers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated various development projects in Shalimar Bagh, committing Rs 700 crores to improve slum conditions. Slamming previous governments, she emphasized providing essential services like water, parks, and toilets, while focusing on transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:38 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated several development projects in Shalimar Bagh, emphasizing that 'achhe din' have arrived for slum dwellers. Gupta committed Rs 700 crores from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for slum welfare, promising to renovate and allocate 52,000 flats constructed a decade ago to these communities.

Criticizing former administrations, she accused them of neglecting slum dwellers and misleading them about the BJP's intentions. Gupta assured citizens that the BJP government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is prioritizing the provision of basic amenities such as water, parks, and toilets.

The Chief Minister's recent high-level meeting with District Magistrates focused on enhancing administrative efficiency and problem resolution. Key topics included public service delivery, digitization of land records, and disaster preparedness. Gupta reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, insisting on transparency, accountability, and addressing everyday issues such as waterlogging and traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

