Left Menu

Puri MP and Odisha Minister Launch 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra' Ahead of Women's Financial Aid Scheme

In Banpur, Puri MP Sambit Patra and Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan initiated the 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra.' The scheme, set to launch on September 17, will provide Rs 50,000 to women over five years. The Padayatra aims to raise awareness through the participation of women from Self-Help Groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:04 IST
Puri MP and Odisha Minister Launch 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra' Ahead of Women's Financial Aid Scheme
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandran flags off 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Banpur, Puri MP Sambit Patra and Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan flagged off the 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra' on Sunday, ahead of the scheme's launch slated for September 17.

During the event, MP Patra highlighted that Prime Minister Modi had promised women in the country a financial aid of Rs 50,000 over five years during the elections. 'This is indeed a very happy occasion for us. Our beloved Prime Minister Modi had guaranteed during the elections that the women of the country would be given Rs 50,000 over five years. Starting September 17, one crore and 30 lakh women will receive the first instalment of Rs 5,000 through this scheme,' he stated.

Patra further explained that the Padayatra was being conducted across every district of Puri, with women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) participating to raise awareness. 'The Padayatra has been organised in every district of Puri today. Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are also participating to spread awareness. Our MLA and Minister Prithviraj Harichandan also joined in today. I would like to thank everyone involved. I also want to express gratitude to the Prime Minister for keeping his word and fulfilling his promises,' Patra added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024