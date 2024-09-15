Puri MP and Odisha Minister Launch 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra' Ahead of Women's Financial Aid Scheme

In Banpur, Puri MP Sambit Patra and Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan flagged off the 'Subhadra Swagat Padayatra' on Sunday, ahead of the scheme's launch slated for September 17.

During the event, MP Patra highlighted that Prime Minister Modi had promised women in the country a financial aid of Rs 50,000 over five years during the elections. 'This is indeed a very happy occasion for us. Our beloved Prime Minister Modi had guaranteed during the elections that the women of the country would be given Rs 50,000 over five years. Starting September 17, one crore and 30 lakh women will receive the first instalment of Rs 5,000 through this scheme,' he stated.

Patra further explained that the Padayatra was being conducted across every district of Puri, with women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) participating to raise awareness. 'The Padayatra has been organised in every district of Puri today. Women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) are also participating to spread awareness. Our MLA and Minister Prithviraj Harichandan also joined in today. I would like to thank everyone involved. I also want to express gratitude to the Prime Minister for keeping his word and fulfilling his promises,' Patra added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)