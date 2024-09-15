JSW Energy Commissions 300 MW Wind Power Plant in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy announced on Sunday the successful commissioning of a 300 MW wind power plant by its subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two Ltd, at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The wind power project, connected to the Inter-state transmission system (ISTS), was awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in tranche X, according to the company's statement.

This marks the first greenfield wind power plant commissioned by JSW Energy for the SECI. The newly commissioned project will significantly enhance the company's renewable energy portfolio, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Additionally, another 150 MW of wind capacity under SECI Tranche X in Dharapuram, Tamil Nadu, is nearing completion with 138 MW already commissioned.

JSW Energy's total installed capacity now stands at 7,726 MW, with an additional 2,114 MW under construction, expected to be completed by FY2025. The company's current wind capacity is 2,152 MW.

Joint Managing Director and CEO, Sharad Mahendra, remarked, "This achievement brings us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025, with an aim to reach 20 GW before 2030 through our robust pipeline of renewable projects." JSW Energy has a total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW, including wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power plants. The current renewable pipeline stands at 8.3 GW, with PPAs signed for 2.3 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)