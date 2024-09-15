Left Menu

Ecuador Announces Nationwide Overnight Power Outage for Maintenance

Ecuador will undergo a nationwide overnight power outage for maintenance from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The government stated this preventive measure is necessary to maintain the National Transmission System and the power distribution network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:08 IST
Ecuador Announces Nationwide Overnight Power Outage for Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Ecuador will experience a nationwide blackout for maintenance in the country's electricity system overnight on Wednesday, spanning from 10 p.m. local time to Thursday at 6 a.m., according to a government statement released on Sunday.

The measure is part of 'preventative maintenance' efforts focused on National Transmission System sites and the power distribution network, the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024