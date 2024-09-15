Ecuador Announces Nationwide Overnight Power Outage for Maintenance
Ecuador will undergo a nationwide overnight power outage for maintenance from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. The government stated this preventive measure is necessary to maintain the National Transmission System and the power distribution network.
Ecuador will experience a nationwide blackout for maintenance in the country's electricity system overnight on Wednesday, spanning from 10 p.m. local time to Thursday at 6 a.m., according to a government statement released on Sunday.
The measure is part of 'preventative maintenance' efforts focused on National Transmission System sites and the power distribution network, the statement added.
