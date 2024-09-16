Delectrik Systems Unveils Innovative Multi-MWh Vanadium Flow Battery

Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of an advanced multi-MWh scale Vanadium Flow Battery energy storage system, targeting large-scale commercial, industrial, and utility applications.

The system's primary building block is a 2 MW, 10 MWh Flow Battery, expandable for projects over 100 MWh capacity. The first installation is set for India in H1 2025.

Founder and CEO Dr. Vishal Mittal highlighted that Delectrik, already exporting to nine countries, plans to establish manufacturing hubs in key global regions to meet market demand and scale operations domestically within India. This strategic expansion intends to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, facilitating significant cost savings for commercial and industrial consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)