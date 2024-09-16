Left Menu

JVP Pledges to Cancel Adani Wind Project If Elected

The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has vowed to cancel Adani Group’s wind power project in Sri Lanka if it wins the upcoming presidential election. JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed concerns over the project threatening the country’s energy sovereignty and criticized the transparency of the agreement and environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:45 IST
JVP Pledges to Cancel Adani Wind Project If Elected
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) declared on Monday that it would cancel the Adani Group's wind power project in Sri Lanka if it obtains victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the JVP and presidential candidate from National People's Power (NPP), confirmed their intention during a political chat show, citing threats to the island nation's energy sovereignty as the primary reason.

The JVP, known for its violent opposition to the Indo-Lanka Peace Accord, is reportedly leading in unofficial polls before the September 21 election. The Adani Group has been embroiled in controversy with environmental concerns and transparency issues raised about their $440 million investment for 484 megawatts of wind power in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024