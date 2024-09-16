JVP Pledges to Cancel Adani Wind Project If Elected
The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has vowed to cancel Adani Group’s wind power project in Sri Lanka if it wins the upcoming presidential election. JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed concerns over the project threatening the country’s energy sovereignty and criticized the transparency of the agreement and environmental impact.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) declared on Monday that it would cancel the Adani Group's wind power project in Sri Lanka if it obtains victory in the forthcoming presidential election.
Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the JVP and presidential candidate from National People's Power (NPP), confirmed their intention during a political chat show, citing threats to the island nation's energy sovereignty as the primary reason.
The JVP, known for its violent opposition to the Indo-Lanka Peace Accord, is reportedly leading in unofficial polls before the September 21 election. The Adani Group has been embroiled in controversy with environmental concerns and transparency issues raised about their $440 million investment for 484 megawatts of wind power in Sri Lanka.
