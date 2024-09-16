JVP Pledges to Cancel Adani Wind Project If Elected

The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) declared on Monday that it would cancel the Adani Group's wind power project in Sri Lanka if it obtains victory in the forthcoming presidential election.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the JVP and presidential candidate from National People's Power (NPP), confirmed their intention during a political chat show, citing threats to the island nation's energy sovereignty as the primary reason.

The JVP, known for its violent opposition to the Indo-Lanka Peace Accord, is reportedly leading in unofficial polls before the September 21 election. The Adani Group has been embroiled in controversy with environmental concerns and transparency issues raised about their $440 million investment for 484 megawatts of wind power in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)