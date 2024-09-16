Himachal Pradesh: Leading the Way in Hydropower Capacity

Himachal Pradesh has received the prestigious title of 'Highest Achiever State in Overall Hydropower Capacity' at the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as per an official statement.

State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that this accolade validates Himachal Pradesh's efforts to transform into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026. The award was presented by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

He revealed that the state has taken significant steps towards this goal, including operationalizing a 32 MW Pekhubela solar power plant in just six months. Two more solar projects at Kutlehar and Bhanjal are also nearing completion. Additionally, the state is promoting e-vehicles and phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in government departments to further environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)