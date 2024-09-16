Left Menu

RBI's Long-Term Focus on Inflation

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that interest rate decisions will be based on the long-term inflation outlook rather than monthly data. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene from October 7 to 9. The RBI has kept the repo rate steady at 6.5% amid food inflation risks while focusing on future inflation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:59 IST
RBI's Long-Term Focus on Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has emphasized that the decision on moderating interest rates will hinge on the long-term inflation outlook, rather than monthly data trends.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet between October 7 and 9 to decide on interest rate moves. The repo rate has stayed at 6.5% for nine consecutive times to counter higher food inflation. In an interview with CNBC International, Das noted that future inflation trajectories would be closely monitored.

Das also highlighted that the rupee has remained stable against the US dollar, and maintained that excessive volatility would not benefit the economy. He reaffirmed the RBI's commitment to financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024