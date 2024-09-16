Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman Backs SEBI Chair Amid Allegations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed the ongoing allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch. The Buchs have issued a joint statement denying all allegations, labeling them as false, malicious, and motivated. This marks the first instance of Sitharaman commenting on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:08 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Backs SEBI Chair Amid Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday publicly addressed the allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, stating they have countered many of the claims made by the Congress party.

In a discussion during News18 India Chaupal, Sitharaman expressed that the facts should be considered carefully, without passing personal judgment. This marks the first time the minister has commented on the issue.

In a detailed joint statement last Friday, the Buchs refuted allegations of impropriety and conflict of interest, providing a point-by-point rebuttal and emphasizing their dedication to transparency and professional ethics. They assured that Madhabi Buch has complied with SEBI's recusal guidelines and insisted allegations were unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024