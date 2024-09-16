Nirmala Sitharaman Backs SEBI Chair Amid Allegations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed the ongoing allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch. The Buchs have issued a joint statement denying all allegations, labeling them as false, malicious, and motivated. This marks the first instance of Sitharaman commenting on the matter.
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday publicly addressed the allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, stating they have countered many of the claims made by the Congress party.
In a discussion during News18 India Chaupal, Sitharaman expressed that the facts should be considered carefully, without passing personal judgment. This marks the first time the minister has commented on the issue.
In a detailed joint statement last Friday, the Buchs refuted allegations of impropriety and conflict of interest, providing a point-by-point rebuttal and emphasizing their dedication to transparency and professional ethics. They assured that Madhabi Buch has complied with SEBI's recusal guidelines and insisted allegations were unfounded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
