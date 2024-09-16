Nirmala Sitharaman Backs SEBI Chair Amid Allegations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday publicly addressed the allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch, stating they have countered many of the claims made by the Congress party.

In a discussion during News18 India Chaupal, Sitharaman expressed that the facts should be considered carefully, without passing personal judgment. This marks the first time the minister has commented on the issue.

In a detailed joint statement last Friday, the Buchs refuted allegations of impropriety and conflict of interest, providing a point-by-point rebuttal and emphasizing their dedication to transparency and professional ethics. They assured that Madhabi Buch has complied with SEBI's recusal guidelines and insisted allegations were unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)