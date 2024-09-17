Asian Stocks Wobble Ahead of Fed Rate Cut Decision

Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields faced pressure, just a day before the Federal Reserve's anticipated easing cycle. This potential cycle may result in a substantial rate cut by policymakers.

Holiday closures in China and South Korea led to thin trading conditions, with market eyes trained keenly on the Fed's imminent decision. The likelihood of a 50-basis-point rate cut has increased over the past week, which saw the dollar dip closer to a year-low against the yen and U.S. Treasury yields decline further.

The uncertainty surrounding the Fed's rate cut has kept Asian shares subdued. The broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up by 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei slid 0.6%, impacted by tech sector losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)