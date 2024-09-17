Left Menu

ED Raids Locations in Kolkata Over RG Kar Medical College Financial Irregularities

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations in Kolkata, targeting RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for alleged financial irregularities. Searches included the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Dr. Sudipto Roy. Earlier raids involved former principal Sandip Ghosh, now in judicial custody along with accomplices until September 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:59 IST
ED conducts searches at several location in Kolkata . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Early Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched search operations at several locations across Kolkata, focusing on alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, officials reported. Among the targeted sites was the residence of Dr. Sudipto Roy, a Trinamool Congress MLA, currently scrutinized by the central agency for his alleged role in the financial discrepancies at the institution.

Further information is awaited. Earlier this month, the ED also conducted a search at the residence of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, in Chinar Park, Kolkata, as part of their ongoing investigation.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe money laundering allegations against Ghosh, implicated in the financial irregularities case. On September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody until September 23.

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2 following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court to investigate alleged corruption at the college.

Previously, on August 26, the CBI concluded a second round of polygraph tests on Dr. Ghosh related to the investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at the institution. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to submit a progress report today, September 17, offering three weeks for the investigation's documentation.

A female trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

