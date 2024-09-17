Rajesh Nagar Confident of BJP's Development-Centric Win in 2024 Haryana Elections

Exuding confidence about his victory in the 2024 assembly elections in Haryana, Rajesh Nagar, the BJP candidate from Tigaon constituency, announced on Tuesday that development will be the central theme of his campaign. Rajesh Nagar, who secured 97,126 votes in the 2019 Assembly elections from Tigaon, emphasized that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to win all 90 assembly constituencies in the state.

"We are going to seek votes from the public in the name of development. Earlier in 2019, the people of our region gave me the maximum votes in all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana. I am fully confident that in the 2024 elections too, we will come first in all the 90 assembly constituencies," Rajesh Nagar said while speaking to ANI. The BJP candidate, who garnered a 57.38% vote share in 2019, will contest against Congress party's Rohit Nagar, the son of senior Congress leader Yashpal Nagar.

The Bhartiya Janata Party late Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Among the notable names, Rohtash Jangra has been fielded from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh, and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

The party has decided to field Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Poghat from the Julana Assembly seat. Other candidates include Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, and Krishna Gahlawat from Rai. Additional candidates are Pradeep Sangwan from Baroda, Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana (SC), Sardar Baldev Singh from Dabwali, Amir Chand Mehta from Ellenabad, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul, Krishna Kumar from Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh from Nuh, Naseem Ahmad from Ferozepur Jhirka, Aizaz Khan from Punahana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC), and Dhanesh Adlakha from Badkhal.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana is scheduled for October 5, with the last date for filing nominations set for September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8, in conjunction with the elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)