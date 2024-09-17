Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite in Birthday Wishes for PM Narendra Modi

Political leaders from various parties, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. BJP leaders also praised Modi's leadership and dedication to India's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. 'Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I wish you a long and healthy life,' Kejriwal posted on social media platform X.

Leaders from opposition parties also joined in. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished Modi good health and a long life, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister extended warm birthday greetings to the Prime Minister on social media.

BJP leaders praised Modi's commitment and leadership. Union Minister JP Nadda commended Modi's dedication to the nation's upliftment and the goal of building a developed India. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Modi for bringing revolutionary decisions and public welfare policies, calling him a source of inspiration for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

