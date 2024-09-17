PM Modi Unveils Rs 3800 Crore Development Projects in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 3800 crore in Odisha's Bhubaneswar district on Tuesday. He also launched and dedicated to the nation several projects in the state and released the first instalment of assistance to nearly 10 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G in around 14 states.

The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country were held during the program. PM Modi also handed over the keys to their house to PMAY (Gramin and Urban) beneficiaries. Additionally, he launched the AWS+ 2024 app for a survey of additional households for PMAY-G and the Operational Guidelines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0.

The Prime Minister also introduced 'SUBHADRA,' the flagship scheme of the Government of Odisha, in Bhubaneswar. SUBHADRA is the largest single women-centric scheme, expected to benefit over 1 crore women, offering Rs 50,000 over five years to eligible beneficiaries. On this historic occasion, PM Modi initiated the fund transfer to over 10 lakh women's bank accounts.

Additionally, PM Modi unveiled railway projects worth more than Rs 2800 crore and National Highway projects exceeding Rs 1000 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in Odisha. Earlier, he interacted with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana-Urban in Bhubaneswar alongside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, where several beneficiaries greeted him warmly.

(With inputs from agencies.)