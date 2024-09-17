PVTGs in Balrampur Receive Electricity After Two Decades

People from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Bheski village, Balrampur District, have finally received electricity after 20 years, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

Bhajan Ram, the Sarpanch of Bheski village, expressed immense relief, stating, 'There was no electricity for the past twenty years. Now, electricity has been provided, and we are greatly relieved.' Residents had lived in darkness for 15-20 years.

Balrampur DC Remigius Ekka highlighted that this initiative, part of PM-JANMAN, targets 235 settlements of Pahadi Korwa in the district, impacting 5,070 people. Out of these, 1,011 houses lacked electricity, now resolved through new connections.

During a Sunday address in Jamshedpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the numerous steps taken since 2014 to empower poor, Dalit, deprived, and tribal families, including the PM Janman Yojana aimed at providing houses, roads, electricity, water, and education to marginalized tribes.

PM Modi also announced the commencement of the first instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to ensure pucca houses for thousands, with additional amenities like toilets, drinking water, electricity, and gas connections. He stressed the importance of these initiatives in not only stabilizing the present but also securing a better future for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)