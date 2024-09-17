Supreme Court Halts Night Shift Ban for Women Doctors in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the West Bengal Government cannot stop women doctors from working night shifts. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, addressed the state's decision to prevent women from night shifts and beyond 12-hour workdays.

This decision came during a hearing on a suo motu petition concerning the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The bench questioned the state's notification restricting women from working night shifts and lengthy hours.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal Government, assured that the restriction was temporary and part of recent security measures. He confirmed the state's intention to revoke the notification. The court emphasized that women seek equal opportunities, not concessions, and are prepared to work under various conditions.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court asserted the state's responsibility to ensure the safety of women doctors. Sibal informed the court that Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has promised no adverse actions against doctors returning to work.

The court expressed displeasure with a lawyer seeking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation, warning him that the Supreme Court is not a political arena. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted the unauthorized disclosure of the victim's identity on Wikipedia, which the court ordered to be removed to maintain the victim's dignity.

