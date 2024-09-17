Left Menu

Russian and North Korean Diplomats to Hold Key Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and geopolitical strategies amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:06 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is poised to hold a significant meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui on Tuesday, as announced by Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and reported by Russian state news agency RIA.

Choe's visit to Russia marks a deepening of ties between the two countries, especially in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting is anticipated to cover a range of topics including bilateral relationships and broader geopolitical strategies.

