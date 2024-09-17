Left Menu

LIC Reduces Stake in DCM Shriram Industries to 4.66%

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its shareholding in DCM Shriram Industries by over 2% in the past three years, now holding 4.66%. The sale involved shares priced at an average of Rs 110.072. The company produces sugar, alcohol, and industrial fibres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced a reduction in its stake in DCM Shriram Industries, lowering its shareholding by over 2% to 4.66% over roughly three years.

According to a regulatory filing, LIC's shareholding in DCM Shriram decreased from 6.675% to 4.659% between October 8, 2021, and September 13, 2024, with shares sold at an average price of Rs 110.072.

DCM Shriram Industries, which focuses on sugar, alcohol, and industrial fibres, saw its shares settle 1.77% lower at Rs 194 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

