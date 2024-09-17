LIC Reduces Stake in DCM Shriram Industries to 4.66%

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has announced a reduction in its stake in DCM Shriram Industries, lowering its shareholding by over 2% to 4.66% over roughly three years.

According to a regulatory filing, LIC's shareholding in DCM Shriram decreased from 6.675% to 4.659% between October 8, 2021, and September 13, 2024, with shares sold at an average price of Rs 110.072.

DCM Shriram Industries, which focuses on sugar, alcohol, and industrial fibres, saw its shares settle 1.77% lower at Rs 194 on the BSE.

