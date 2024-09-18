Fire Erupts at Dev Corpora Building in Thane; 9 Rescued So Far

A fire broke out at the Dev Corpora building in Maharashtra's Thane, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. Nine people have been rescued so far from the site.

Fire brigade and police officials are currently on the scene, and firefighting operations are in progress. Further details are awaited as the situation continues to develop.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations will commence once the fire is under control. Authorities assure that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the safety of people and property in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)