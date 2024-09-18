Kiren Rijiju Rebukes AAP Government Following Atishi's Appointment as Delhi CM

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday criticized the AAP's decision to appoint Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, highlighting public discontent with the current administration. Rijiju argued that Delhi's residents are deeply troubled by AAP's governance and regret their electoral choice.

Rijiju further alleged that Atishi's family supported Afzal Guru and criticized the Supreme Court. "AAP has not only ruined Delhi but is now doing the same in Punjab. The Delhi public has made a big mistake by electing such anarchists," he claimed. High-ranking BJP members supported Rijiju's statements, with Bansuri Swaraj calling AAP a "misfortune" for Delhi and emphasizing the need for a double-engine government for the city's development.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri expressed hope that Atishi would address Delhi's critical issues like insufficient water supply, broken roads, and a failing public transport system. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, however, derided Atishi's appointment, describing it as yet another proxy leadership under Arvind Kejriwal.

Atishi, in her acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to Arvind Kejriwal for his trust and highlighted her journey from a first-time politician to Chief Minister. Despite the criticisms, Atishi assured continued dedication to the development of Delhi. The contentious political atmosphere was further fueled by allegations from Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal about Atishi's parents' involvement in mercy petitions for Afzal Guru.

Atishi's name, proposed by Kejriwal and unanimously accepted by AAP MLAs, signifies a crucial transition for the party. The political environment remains on edge as the new CM prepares to take oath during the special Assembly session on September 26-27.

Gopal Rai, Delhi minister, emphasized that Atishi's primary responsibilities will be serving the two crore people of Delhi and countering BJP's alleged attempts to destabilize the government. Kejriwal's resignation, announced amid bail in the liquor policy case, has sent shockwaves through the city's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)