India's Energy Demand Set to Surge: Key Insights from the 52nd Gastech Conference

India is poised to contribute 25% of the global increase in energy demand over the next two decades, according to Indian Minister Hardeep Puri. The 52nd Gastech Conference emphasized the need for global energy stability and rapid decarbonisation, with discussions on natural gas, LNG, and innovative energy technologies.

Updated: 18-09-2024 09:56 IST
India is set to contribute a staggering 25% of the global increase in energy demand over the next 20 years, Indian Minister Hardeep Puri stated at the 52nd Gastech Exhibit ion and Conference. The event at George R. Brown Convention Center brought together strategic insights from the world's leading energy ministers.

The conference's theme, 'Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action,' highlighted the urgent need for global energy stability and decarbonisation. India's rapidly growing role in the energy sector was a focal point, as emphasized by Puri in his keynote address. He described India's challenge as an 'energy trilemma,' balancing availability, affordability, and a green transition.

Key discussions featured geopolitical and industry challenges, with U.S. and other international ministers speaking on energy stability and cooperation. Industry leaders, including CEOs from Chevron and Cheniere Energy, analyzed the impact of India's policies on global strategies. The event also highlighted India's significant investments in natural gas and LNG, shaping the global economic landscape.

