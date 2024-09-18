Left Menu

Historic Polls in Jammu and Kashmir Witness High Voter Turnout

Long queues marked the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, illustrating public sentiment against decisions made by Delhi on August 5, 2019. PDP leader Mohit Ban highlighted voter anger at resource and identity issues over the past five years. Voting spans 24 constituencies with results due October 8.

Voters waiting outside a polling booth in Pulwama to caste their vote (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Long queues of voters were observed as the first phase of polling started in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Voters in Pulwama lined up outside polling booths to cast their ballots, with People Democratic Party leader Mohit Ban stating that these queues reflect public discontent with the decisions Delhi made on August 5, 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Ban remarked, "The queues formed during the polls are the testimony of the decisions that Delhi took on August 5, 2019, and the way they were inhumane to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Once these queues end and the results are out on October 8, you will see the verdict of the people is against the decision of August 5, 2019." Ban added that communities have seen their resources, lands, jobs, and identities attacked over the last five years.

"The way there are queues across all booths, we see anger and emotions pouring in from the people," Ban added. He emphasized the clear stance of his party's manifesto, stressing that people are disgruntled with how they have been treated and excluded from decision-making processes. This has driven a strong voter turnout.

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm under tight security. Voters were seen forming long lines at various polling stations throughout the morning. This phase covers 24 assembly constituencies, with 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. Voting for the subsequent phases will occur on September 25 and October 1, and the results will be declared on October 8.

This election marks the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

