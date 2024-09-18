Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Vriksha Ayurveda Initiative at Goa Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vriksha Ayurveda initiative at Goa's Raj Bhavan, focusing on the protection and strengthening of trees. Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai highlighted the ancient roots of the initiative and emphasized its significance for environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:08 IST
PM Modi Launches Vriksha Ayurveda Initiative at Goa Raj Bhavan
Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Vriksha Ayurveda initiative at the Raj Bhavan in Goa, aiming to protect and strengthen trees. This initiative, rooted in ancient practices, was praised by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Governor Pillai, speaking to ANI, stated that the Raj Bhavan has pioneered the Vriksha Ayurveda treatment in India. He mentioned that the initiative, involving Chief Ministers, priests, and other dignitaries, is expected to be adopted nationwide.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, special prayers were conducted at the Raj Bhavan Ganpati Temple and the Shwet Kapila Goushala. The Governor and other dignitaries also offered prayers at a church for the Prime Minister's good health and vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024