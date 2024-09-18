PM Modi Launches Vriksha Ayurveda Initiative at Goa Raj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Vriksha Ayurveda initiative at the Raj Bhavan in Goa, aiming to protect and strengthen trees. This initiative, rooted in ancient practices, was praised by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Governor Pillai, speaking to ANI, stated that the Raj Bhavan has pioneered the Vriksha Ayurveda treatment in India. He mentioned that the initiative, involving Chief Ministers, priests, and other dignitaries, is expected to be adopted nationwide.

On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, special prayers were conducted at the Raj Bhavan Ganpati Temple and the Shwet Kapila Goushala. The Governor and other dignitaries also offered prayers at a church for the Prime Minister's good health and vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.'

