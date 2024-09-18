Union Cabinet Approves Rs 79,156 Crore Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan on Wednesday with a financial plan of Rs 79,156 crore. This initiative targets 63,000 predominantly tribal villages and aspirational districts, impacting over five crore tribal people across 549 districts and 2,740 blocks.

'India's ST population stands at 10.45 crore according to the 2011 census, with over 705 tribal communities residing in remote areas,' stated the Cabinet. The program aims to bridge critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through converged government schemes, emulating the success of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PMJANMAN).

The initiative includes 25 interventions managed by 17 line ministries, with special emphasis on 22 lakh FRA patta holders in forest areas. It integrates efforts with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Department of Animal Husbandry, Department of Fisheries, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Enhancing infrastructure in government residential schools and hostels is also a key focus.

The Abhiyan seeks to upgrade Ashram schools, tribal schools, and government residential facilities similar to PM-Shri Schools. The measures aim to expedite forest rights recognition, empower tribal conservation efforts, and secure sustainable livelihoods through government support. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Panchayati Raj will ensure expedited FRA claims and provide necessary training at various administrative levels.

Moreover, 100 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres (TMMC) will be established for efficient marketing, packaging, and transportation of tribal products, helping tribal producers fetch fair prices. These centers aim to minimize post-harvest and post-production losses and retain product value.

Additionally, the plan includes infrastructure improvements in government-run schools and hostels in tribal regions, alongside advancing facilities for diagnosing sickle cell disease in affected states. This comprehensive initiative derives its framework from the success of the PM-JANMAN, launched on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in 2023 with a budget of Rs 24,104 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)