Saudi Crown Prince Condemns Israeli Actions, Stands Firm on Palestinian State
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned the actions of the Israeli occupation against Palestinians, stating that Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state. His statements underscore Saudi Arabia's staunch support for Palestinian sovereignty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday regarding the 'crimes of the Israeli occupation' against the Palestinian people.
In his statement, bin Salman emphasized that Saudi Arabia firmly stands by the Palestinian cause and will not recognize Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state.
The Crown Prince's remarks highlight the ongoing regional tensions and Saudi Arabia's commitment to Palestinian sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
