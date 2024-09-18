Case of Mpox Confirmed in Kerala's Malappuram District

A confirmed case of Mpox has surfaced in Kerala's Malappuram district, according to State Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday.

George revealed on Facebook that a 38-year-old man, who recently arrived from the United Arab Emirates, was admitted to the hospital after displaying symptoms of the disease.

George urged those arriving from other countries to seek treatment and inform health authorities. She also noted that isolation and treatment facilities are available in all state medical colleges to handle such cases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)