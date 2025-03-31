Court in United Arab Emirates sentences 3 people to death for the killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi Zvi Kogan, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
