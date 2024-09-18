Union Minister Highlights Milestones of Modi Government's Women and Child Development Initiatives

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, underscored the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over the past 100 days, spotlighting initiatives aimed at empowering women and nurturing children. Addressing the media in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Devi detailed significant milestones achieved by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) from June to August 2024.

An official release highlighted the Ministry's focus on women empowerment, child welfare, and innovative programs. The launch of SHe-Box on August 29, 2024, marked a significant step in ensuring workplace safety for women by facilitating the tracking and filing of sexual harassment complaints.

The Ministry aims to establish Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres nationwide by 2029 to enhance early childhood care and education. Plans to upgrade 10,000 Saksham Anganwadis and improve nutrition outcomes through a two-factor authentication system for Take-Home Rations were also outlined. The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, focusing on anaemia awareness and supplementary nutrition, commenced on September 1, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)