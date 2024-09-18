Left Menu

Union Minister Highlights Milestones of Modi Government's Women and Child Development Initiatives

Union Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized milestones achieved in empowering women and nurturing children during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term. Key initiatives include the SHe-Box platform and Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres, aligning with the vision of a developed India led by women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:48 IST
Union Minister Highlights Milestones of Modi Government's Women and Child Development Initiatives
Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi (Source: Ministry of Women and Child Development) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, underscored the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over the past 100 days, spotlighting initiatives aimed at empowering women and nurturing children. Addressing the media in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Devi detailed significant milestones achieved by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) from June to August 2024.

An official release highlighted the Ministry's focus on women empowerment, child welfare, and innovative programs. The launch of SHe-Box on August 29, 2024, marked a significant step in ensuring workplace safety for women by facilitating the tracking and filing of sexual harassment complaints.

The Ministry aims to establish Anganwadi-cum-Creche Centres nationwide by 2029 to enhance early childhood care and education. Plans to upgrade 10,000 Saksham Anganwadis and improve nutrition outcomes through a two-factor authentication system for Take-Home Rations were also outlined. The 7th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, focusing on anaemia awareness and supplementary nutrition, commenced on September 1, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024