Mizoram Government Revises Office Hours for Winter and Summer Seasons
The Mizoram Government announced new office working hours for both winter and summer seasons for all government offices, effective from October 2024. The revised timings will vary slightly between offices within the state and those located in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
The Mizoram Government on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for office hours during both winter and summer seasons, impacting all government offices.
Winter office hours, in effect from October 1, 2024, to February 17, 2025, will be 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for Mizoram offices in North East states, and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
For the summer season, which runs from February 14, 2025, to October 3, 2025, Mizoram Houses within the state will operate from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Mizoram Houses outside the state will follow a 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM schedule.
