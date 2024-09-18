Mizoram Government Revises Office Hours for Winter and Summer Seasons

The Mizoram Government on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for office hours during both winter and summer seasons, impacting all government offices.

Winter office hours, in effect from October 1, 2024, to February 17, 2025, will be 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM for Mizoram offices in North East states, and 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM for offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

For the summer season, which runs from February 14, 2025, to October 3, 2025, Mizoram Houses within the state will operate from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Mizoram Houses outside the state will follow a 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM schedule.

