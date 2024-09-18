RSS Chief Highlights the Relevance of Vedas and Sanatan Dharma

During the release of the third edition of the Veda Bhashya of all four Vedas, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the rising influence of Sanatan Dharma. He underscored the inseparable connection between the Vedas and Bharat, stating that the Vedas encompass both material and spiritual knowledge.

Bhagwat referred to Krishna as a mantradrishta (seer of mantras), emphasizing that many traditions, including science and the Bible, recognize the primordial importance of sound. He explained that the universe is interconnected and that what we often see as divisions are momentary and illusory.

He elaborated on Bharat's introspective journey, attributing it to the country's historical prosperity and security. Bhagwat noted that the Vedas are methods of knowledge essential for both material and spiritual life, highlighting that dharma underpins all existence. He stated that the rise of Sanatan Dharma is evident and shaping the future world order.

