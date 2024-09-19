Left Menu

Vietnamese Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Trial for Financial Fraud

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, already sentenced to death, is facing additional financial fraud charges. The new trial, involving allegations of property fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border transfers, is set to start on Thursday and last for one month, according to state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 19-09-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 06:50 IST
Vietnamese Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Trial for Financial Fraud
trial
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who has already been sentenced to death, is set to face a new trial starting on Thursday. The new charges include obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border money transfers, according to state media reports.

The trial is expected to last a month, shedding more light on the extensive financial crimes Lan is being accused of. This new legal battle adds to the high-profile case that has already captured significant public and media attention.

The state media's reports underscore the severity and complexity of the charges Lan faces, setting the stage for a consequential and closely watched judicial proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024