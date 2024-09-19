Vietnamese Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Trial for Financial Fraud

Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who has already been sentenced to death, is set to face a new trial starting on Thursday. The new charges include obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border money transfers, according to state media reports.

The trial is expected to last a month, shedding more light on the extensive financial crimes Lan is being accused of. This new legal battle adds to the high-profile case that has already captured significant public and media attention.

The state media's reports underscore the severity and complexity of the charges Lan faces, setting the stage for a consequential and closely watched judicial proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)