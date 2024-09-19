Vietnamese Tycoon Truong My Lan Faces New Trial for Financial Fraud
Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, already sentenced to death, is facing additional financial fraud charges. The new trial, involving allegations of property fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border transfers, is set to start on Thursday and last for one month, according to state media.
Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan, who has already been sentenced to death, is set to face a new trial starting on Thursday. The new charges include obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, and illegal cross-border money transfers, according to state media reports.
The trial is expected to last a month, shedding more light on the extensive financial crimes Lan is being accused of. This new legal battle adds to the high-profile case that has already captured significant public and media attention.
The state media's reports underscore the severity and complexity of the charges Lan faces, setting the stage for a consequential and closely watched judicial proceeding.
