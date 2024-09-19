Stalemate in Boeing Co. Mediation Talks

The latest mediation talks between the International Association of Machinists (IAM) 751 and Boeing Co. ended without a resolution. The discussions, which concluded on Wednesday, failed to bridge the gap between the two parties.

IAM expressed that they remain open to further talks, whether directly with Boeing or through mediation. However, no additional dates have been set for continued negotiations.

This stalemate represents a significant hurdle for both IAM and Boeing, as they navigate their ongoing labor issues without a clear path forward.

