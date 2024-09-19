Left Menu

Stalemate in Boeing Co. Mediation Talks

The International Association of Machinists (IAM) 751 concluded mediation talks with Boeing Co. without reaching a resolution. While the union remains open to further discussions, no additional dates are currently scheduled for negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The latest mediation talks between the International Association of Machinists (IAM) 751 and Boeing Co. ended without a resolution. The discussions, which concluded on Wednesday, failed to bridge the gap between the two parties.

IAM expressed that they remain open to further talks, whether directly with Boeing or through mediation. However, no additional dates have been set for continued negotiations.

This stalemate represents a significant hurdle for both IAM and Boeing, as they navigate their ongoing labor issues without a clear path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

