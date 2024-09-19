Left Menu

India Aims for the Moon: Chandrayaan 4 Paves Way for Cosmic Ambitions

India's scientific community is optimistic about future lunar missions following the Union cabinet's approval of Chandrayaan 4. This mission paves the way for potential manned moon landings, with advancements in lunar sample return technology and ISRO's broader goals for space exploration.

Updated: 19-09-2024 09:54 IST
Former director of Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad Center, Tapan Misra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian scientific community responded with optimism to the Union cabinet's approval of India's fourth lunar mission, Chandrayaan 4. Former Space Applications Centre Director Tapan Misra emphasized that the nation is advancing toward sending a cosmonaut to the moon. Misra explained the mission's goals, including landing, collecting lunar samples, and safely returning to Earth.

The Government of India has greenlit three space programs, including Chandrayaan 4. Tapan Misra highlighted the success of Chandrayaan 3, which demonstrated India's ability to execute critical lunar technologies. Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor explained that Chandrayaan 4, a lunar sample return mission, will utilize two rockets and is slated for launch in 2027. The secondary rocket will carry a robotic arm to collect lunar samples and transfer them to an ascender module.

ISRO chairman S Somanath announced plans for the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) first module launch by 2028. He detailed Chandrayaan 4's primary goal of showcasing lunar return capabilities, a crucial step toward potential human space missions by 2040. The broader initiatives reflect India's expanding role in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

