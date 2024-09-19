Chirag Paswan Condemns Arson Attack on Mahadalit Community in Bihar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed strong condemnation of the recent incident in Nawada, Bihar, where approximately 80 houses belonging to the Mahadalit Tola community were set ablaze by criminals. In a tweet, he described the act as 'extremely shameful and reprehensible.'

As a major ally of the NDA government, Paswan called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take decisive action. 'I demand that such culprits be arrested as soon as possible and given the harshest punishment,' he stated, emphasizing the need for financial assistance for the victims. Paswan also called for a judicial inquiry into the incident, asserting, 'We must ensure that no one dares to commit such an act in the future.'

Paswan extended his condolences to the victims' families, stating, 'I and my party have deep condolences for the victims' families,' and announced plans to visit the site soon to meet with those affected. Police officials arrived at the location to assess the burned houses following an order from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the ADG Law and Order to conduct an inspection. Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati asked the Centre to aid the victims. 'The incident of burning down many houses of poor Dalits in Bihar's Nawada by the goons and ruining their lives is extremely sad and serious. The government should take strict legal action against the culprits and also provide full financial help for the rehabilitation of the victims,' Mayawati wrote in a post on X.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the NDA for atrocities against Dalits, adding that the state was under 'JungleRaj.' 'More than 100 houses of Dalits were set on fire in Nawada. There is fire all over Bihar under the rule of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is carefree, NDA allies are unaware! The poor are burnt, die - what do they care? Atrocities on Dalits will not be tolerated,' Yadav wrote in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies.)