Left Menu

US Fed Rate Cut May Not Impact Indian Foreign Inflows, Says Economic Affairs Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth stated that the US Fed's 50 basis points rate cut will unlikely affect foreign inflows into India. Despite the US Federal Reserve's decision, the RBI will consider India's economic conditions to make its rate cut decision. The RBI maintains the repo rate at 6.50% to control inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent 50 basis points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to significantly influence foreign inflows into India, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

Seth emphasized that while the US Federal Reserve's decision is beneficial globally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take into account India's economic context to determine its interest rate policy.

The RBI has kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.50% since February 2023 to manage inflation, with headline retail inflation in August falling below the central bank's target for the second consecutive month, recorded at 3.65%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024