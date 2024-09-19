US Fed Rate Cut May Not Impact Indian Foreign Inflows, Says Economic Affairs Secretary
Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth stated that the US Fed's 50 basis points rate cut will unlikely affect foreign inflows into India. Despite the US Federal Reserve's decision, the RBI will consider India's economic conditions to make its rate cut decision. The RBI maintains the repo rate at 6.50% to control inflation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
The recent 50 basis points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to significantly influence foreign inflows into India, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.
Seth emphasized that while the US Federal Reserve's decision is beneficial globally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take into account India's economic context to determine its interest rate policy.
The RBI has kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.50% since February 2023 to manage inflation, with headline retail inflation in August falling below the central bank's target for the second consecutive month, recorded at 3.65%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With monsoon progressing well and healthy Kharif sowing, food inflation outlook could become more favourable: RBI Guv Das.
Govt Launches Onion Retail Sale at ₹35 per Kg to Curb Food Inflation, Begins Nationwide Distribution
High Inflation in Laos Erodes Living Standards, Drives Outmigration and Workforce Shifts: World Bank Survey
Retail Inflation Cools Down: Thali Prices Drop Sharply in August
Kharche Pe Charcha: Congress Women's Wing Confronts Rising Inflation in Maharashtra