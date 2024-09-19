US Fed Rate Cut May Not Impact Indian Foreign Inflows, Says Economic Affairs Secretary

The recent 50 basis points rate cut by the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to significantly influence foreign inflows into India, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

Seth emphasized that while the US Federal Reserve's decision is beneficial globally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take into account India's economic context to determine its interest rate policy.

The RBI has kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.50% since February 2023 to manage inflation, with headline retail inflation in August falling below the central bank's target for the second consecutive month, recorded at 3.65%.

(With inputs from agencies.)