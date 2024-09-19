EU Allocates Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine's Winter Needs
The European Commission is reallocating 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's winter humanitarian needs. Additionally, an effort to restore 3.5 GW of power capacity is underway, partially through relocating a fuel power plant from Lithuania to replace destroyed thermal plants in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission announced that 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets will be allocated to address Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the coming winter, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.
Von der Leyen also revealed plans for a Lithuanian fuel power plant to be dismantled and transported to Ukraine. The move aims to help restore energy infrastructure in a country where 80% of thermal power plants have been destroyed amid ongoing conflict.
"We aim to restore 3.5 GW of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," she added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement