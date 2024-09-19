Left Menu

EU Allocates Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine's Winter Needs

The European Commission is reallocating 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's winter humanitarian needs. Additionally, an effort to restore 3.5 GW of power capacity is underway, partially through relocating a fuel power plant from Lithuania to replace destroyed thermal plants in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:53 IST
EU Allocates Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine's Winter Needs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission announced that 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets will be allocated to address Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the coming winter, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.

Von der Leyen also revealed plans for a Lithuanian fuel power plant to be dismantled and transported to Ukraine. The move aims to help restore energy infrastructure in a country where 80% of thermal power plants have been destroyed amid ongoing conflict.

"We aim to restore 3.5 GW of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024