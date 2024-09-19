EU Allocates Frozen Russian Assets to Aid Ukraine's Winter Needs

The European Commission announced that 160 million euros from frozen Russian assets will be allocated to address Ukraine's urgent humanitarian needs for the coming winter, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday.

Von der Leyen also revealed plans for a Lithuanian fuel power plant to be dismantled and transported to Ukraine. The move aims to help restore energy infrastructure in a country where 80% of thermal power plants have been destroyed amid ongoing conflict.

"We aim to restore 3.5 GW of capacity, which is 15% of Ukraine's needs," she added.

(With inputs from agencies.)