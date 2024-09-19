Left Menu

Indian Army Hosts General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune

The Indian Army organized the second General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune, themed 'National Security @2047'. The event featured discussions on India's defense posture and future roadmaps. Keynote speaker Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth emphasized modernization, geopolitical strategy, and self-reliance for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:45 IST
Indian Army Hosts General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth at the seminar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Thursday held the second edition of the General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune to honor the former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). The seminar, themed 'National Security @2047,' featured in-depth discussions through Fireside Chat Sessions on India's defense posture and capacity-building strategies.

In his keynote address, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth recalled the contributions of the late General SF Rodrigues, the 15th COAS and former Governor of Punjab. General Rodrigues was instrumental in modernizing the Indian Army, inducting women into the Short Service Commission, and enhancing the strength of UN Missions, highlighting the role of military diplomacy. Seth also touched upon the evolving geopolitical landscape and the diffused global response.

"Balancing national interests and global responsibilities, India navigates a complex power play and adversarial competition," said Lieutenant General Seth. He emphasized significant reforms to bolster higher defense management and capabilities, including the establishment of Space and Cyber Commands. Seth underscored the importance of investing in future technologies and achieving self-reliance to establish India as a stable and inclusive power by 2047.

The second session focused on capacity building and strategic collaborations, chaired by Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (Retired). Speakers like Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired), Jayadeva Ranade, and Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retired) examined the dynamic military landscape of India and its regional context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024