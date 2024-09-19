Indian Army Hosts General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune

The Indian Army on Thursday held the second edition of the General SF Rodrigues Memorial Seminar in Pune to honor the former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). The seminar, themed 'National Security @2047,' featured in-depth discussions through Fireside Chat Sessions on India's defense posture and capacity-building strategies.

In his keynote address, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth recalled the contributions of the late General SF Rodrigues, the 15th COAS and former Governor of Punjab. General Rodrigues was instrumental in modernizing the Indian Army, inducting women into the Short Service Commission, and enhancing the strength of UN Missions, highlighting the role of military diplomacy. Seth also touched upon the evolving geopolitical landscape and the diffused global response.

"Balancing national interests and global responsibilities, India navigates a complex power play and adversarial competition," said Lieutenant General Seth. He emphasized significant reforms to bolster higher defense management and capabilities, including the establishment of Space and Cyber Commands. Seth underscored the importance of investing in future technologies and achieving self-reliance to establish India as a stable and inclusive power by 2047.

The second session focused on capacity building and strategic collaborations, chaired by Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (Retired). Speakers like Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retired), Jayadeva Ranade, and Major General Rajiv Narayanan (Retired) examined the dynamic military landscape of India and its regional context.

