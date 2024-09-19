BJP MP Sambit Patra Attacks Congress, Questions Pakistan's Support for Article 370 Stand

In a blistering attack on Thursday, BJP MP Sambit Patra condemned the Congress party after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif backed the Congress-NC alliance's stance on Article 370. Patra questioned Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the support he received from Pakistan pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. 'The way Pakistan's Defence Minister supports Congress and aligns on restoring Article 370 and 35A highlights a concerning alliance,' Patra stated.

Patra further alleged that both Pakistan and Pannun appear to be backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 'I ask Rahul Gandhi why terrorists like Pannun and states such as Pakistan are rallying behind him. What coalition exists between Congress and Pakistan? Using the name INDIA for their alliance tarnishes our country's reputation,' he added.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi also weighed in, asserting that the National Conference and Congress are actively seeking support from Pakistan. 'It's no secret that National Conference and Congress have historically aligned with secessionist forces. The National Conference manifesto calls for reinstating Articles 370 and 35A, and now Pakistan's Minister echoes the same,' Ilmi accused, further suggesting a Pakistan-sponsored coalition with Congress.

Prime Minister's comments come following Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's interview with Geo News, where Asif confirmed Pakistan's alignment with the NC-Congress alliance for restoring Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. 'Our demand matches theirs. Article 370's return is possible if the NC-Congress comes to power,' Asif predicted, underscoring a potential resurgence should the alliance succeed in elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)