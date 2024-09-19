Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Temple Prasadam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSRCP government of using animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati Prasadam. A spokesperson from the ruling TDP shared a lab report alleging that beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were found in the ghee supplied to the Tirumala temple.

TDP's Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy reaffirmed the Chief Minister's allegations, citing the National Dairy Development Board's findings. 'The lab reports confirm the presence of beef tallow and animal fat in the ghee used for preparing Tirupati Prasadam. This is a grave insult to Hindu religious beliefs,' he said, hoping for divine forgiveness.

Chandrababu Naidu's claims have sparked widespread outrage. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the YSRCP government for disrespecting religious sentiments, calling for justice for the devotees. The NDA alliance, which includes TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, currently governs Andhra Pradesh after defeating YSRCP in the recent assembly elections.

